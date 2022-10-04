Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV

Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV

The series premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of REHAB ADDICT and REHAB ADDICT Rescue, will return to her Lake Orion, Michigan, hometown to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series REHAB ADDICT Lake House Rescue.

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project-the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career-to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family.

The premiere episode opens with Nicole recapping the beginning of the reno when she took the house down to the studs, brought it up to code and added a new first floor. To re-start the overhaul, she will tackle the exterior with fresh paint, landscaping, windows and porches.

As the series continues, Nicole also will design a kid-friendly bedroom using a salvaged wooden boat to create bunk beds, as well as add a custom staircase and a top floor main suite with a spectacular view.

The series premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+ on Thursdays, beginning Nov. 3.

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK TourKeelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour
October 3, 2022

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted.
Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'
October 3, 2022

Seattle's CALM COLLAPSE, which features Doug Lorig (Roadside Monument) and Rob Smith (Traindodge, Museum of Light), has unveiled its first single 'Positive Greed' off the forthcoming album 'Mirrored Nature.' The upcoming LP 'Mirrored Nature' was recorded by Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear).
Sultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in TorontoSultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in Toronto
October 3, 2022

The event, part of the Canadian Arab Orchestra's “Festival of Arabic Music & Arts” will feature the Sultans of String (Chris McKhool - violin, Kevin Laliberté - guitar, Drew Birston - bass), as well as guests from their album. Artists include singer Leen Hamo, and clarinet player Majd Sekkar, both of whom came to Canada as refugees from Syria.  
HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'
October 3, 2022

Already supported by industry trailblazer Pete Tong, who has been spinning the new single in club sets, HOSH has interpreted Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren (later covered and released by This Mortal Coil in 1983), into a completely fresh slice of melodic house heaven whilst capturing the delicate writing and vocals of the originals.
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final TourWynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour
October 3, 2022

The 11-date arena tour continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.