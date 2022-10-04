Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of REHAB ADDICT and REHAB ADDICT Rescue, will return to her Lake Orion, Michigan, hometown to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series REHAB ADDICT Lake House Rescue.

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project-the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career-to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family.

The premiere episode opens with Nicole recapping the beginning of the reno when she took the house down to the studs, brought it up to code and added a new first floor. To re-start the overhaul, she will tackle the exterior with fresh paint, landscaping, windows and porches.

As the series continues, Nicole also will design a kid-friendly bedroom using a salvaged wooden boat to create bunk beds, as well as add a custom staircase and a top floor main suite with a spectacular view.

The series premieres Thursday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+ on Thursdays, beginning Nov. 3.