Nico Rosberg, Emelia Hartford Preview Singapore GP Challenges
The pair use EA Sports F1 25 to map out the demands of the Marina Bay street circuit.
Nico Rosberg and Emelia Hartford preview the Singapore Grand Prix in a new episode of Circuits In Focus on Apple TV, calling the race one of F1's toughest physical tests due to the heat and humidity of the Marina Bay circuit. The episode frames Singapore as a stamina-sapping test for drivers heading into the race weekend.
Rosberg is the 2016 Formula One World Champion, while Hartford is a content creator, record-breaking car builder and driver. Together they walk through the circuit using EA SPORTS F1 25, the official video game of the FIA Formula One World Championship, breaking down curves, braking points and strategic decisions that could shape the outcome of the race.
Circuits In Focus is built around giving viewers an inside look at each track before a race weekend begins, with Rosberg and Hartford discussing the split-second decisions drivers and teams face at each stop on the calendar. The Singapore Grand Prix airs Sunday, October 11 at 8am ET on Apple TV, which serves as the U.S. home of F1.
The episode centers specifically on Marina Bay's demands, with the hosts walking through how the circuit's conditions factor into race strategy for drivers and teams competing in Singapore.
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