Nick Jonas Will Serve As Host And Musical Guest On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Nick Jonas will pull double duty when he takes the stage for his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut and second solo musical guest appearance on Feb. 27.

Jonas will perform his newly announced single, "Spaceman," due out Feb 25. "Spaceman" arrives as Jonas returns as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5.

