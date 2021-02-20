Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nick Jonas Will Serve As Host And Musical Guest On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Jonas will perform his newly announced single, “Spaceman,” due out Feb 25.

Feb. 20, 2021  
Nick Jonas will pull double duty when he takes the stage for his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut and second solo musical guest appearance on Feb. 27.

Jonas will perform his newly announced single, "Spaceman," due out Feb 25. "Spaceman" arrives as Jonas returns as a coach on NBC's "The Voice," which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film "Chaos Walking," arriving March 5.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.


