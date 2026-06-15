New York Knicks To Join THE TONIGHT SHOW with a Special Episode on Monday

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Following their historic championship victory, the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks will appear as guests for a special episode of The Tonight Show on Monday, June 15 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Guests will join host Jimmy Fallon, including NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, to discuss their championship run and much-talked-about season. The episode will also feature appearances by the entire Knicks team, plus Head Coach Mike Brown and the Knicks City Dancers, along with surprise guests. In a tribute to the team’s loyal fanbase, the entire studio audience will be comprised of die-hard Knicks fans who were unable to attend the Finals in person.

Additionally, New York City’s own, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan will take the stage for a musical performance. The previously announced June 15 guests—Lin-Manuel Miranda, Britt Lower, Rhett & Link and comedian Zarna Garg—will be rescheduled.

The late-night talk show tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It streams the next day on Peacock. From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.

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