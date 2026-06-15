New York Knicks Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby Set LATE NIGHT Appearances

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New York Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby will head to Studio 8G for special guest appearances on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, airing Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17, respectively, in celebration of their championship.

Towns will mark his second interview on “Late Night,” airing Tuesday, June 16. He previously appeared as a guest on Jan. 6, 2026. Anunoby will make his “Late Night with Seth Meyers” debut, airing Wednesday, June 17.

Following their historic championship victory, the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks will appear as guests for a special episode of The Tonight Show on Monday, June 15 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

These follow Monday night appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, to discuss their championship run and much-talked-about season. The episode will also feature appearances by the entire Knicks team, plus Head Coach Mike Brown and the Knicks City Dancers, along with surprise guests.

The Seth Meyer episodes will also feature interviews with Olivia Wilde, Stephen Root and Chef Ham El-Waylly (June 16) and Kerry Washington and Alden Ehrenreich (June 17). The late-night talk show airs 12:35a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

Late Night with Seth Meyers has received two Critics Choice Awards, nine Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 15 Emmy Award nominations for the show, its specials and digital series “Corrections.”

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