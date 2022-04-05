New Trailer Released for Gaspar Noé's LUX ÆTERNA

A new trailer has been released for LUX ÆTERNA, Gaspar Noé's psychedelic freakout film about witches and cinema. The movie stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Béatrice Dalle. It is set to open in New York on May 6 at Metrograph and in Los Angeles on May 13. A national rollout of the film will follow.

In the movie, Béatrice Dalle and Charlotte Gainsbourg are on a film set telling stories about witches. Technical problems and psychotic outbreaks gradually plunge the shoot into chaos. It is written and directed by Gaspar Noé (Enter the Void, Climax, Irreversible, Vortex) and features Charlotte Gainsbourg, Béatrice Dalle, Abbey Lee (The Neon Demon), Karl Glusman (Love), Claude-Emmanuelle Gajan-Maull (Climax), and Félix Maritaud (Sauvage / Wild, Knife + Heart).

Producers include Anthony Vaccarello and Saint Laurent, Gary Farkas, Clément Lepoutre, and Olivier Muller for Vixens, Gaspar Noé, and Lucile Hadzihalilovic for Les Cinémas de la Zone. The United States distributor of the film is Yellow Veil Pictures.

ABOUT YELLOW VEIL PICTURES

Formed in 2018 Yellow Veil Pictures is a New York City and Los Angeles-based film sales and distribution company focusing on boundary-pushing genre cinema. Yellow Veil Pictures have released titles including Gaspar Noé's LUX ÆTERNA, Frida Kempff's Sundance hit KNOCKING, and the Venice and TIFF selection THE LONG WALK from director Mattie Do.

The company's sales slate includes such films as Tilman Singer's debut feature LUZ, The Adams Family's HELLBENDER, George A. Romero's THE AMUSEMENT PARK, and Philip Gelatt & Morgan Galen King's THE SPINE OF NIGHT.

Yellow Veil Pictures seeks to highlight emerging and established filmmakers who exist on the cusp of commercial and arthouse cinema.

