New Six-Part Political Drama COBRA Premieres Sunday, October 4 on PBS

COBRA, a new drama which follows the British Prime Minister and his emergency committee as they navigate a major crisis and its political and personal fallout, will premiere on PBS stations Sunday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings). The six-part series joins PBS's robust Sunday night drama lineup and will also stream nationally on pbs.org and the PBS Video App. The trailer can be found here.

Written by acclaimed screenwriter Ben Richards (THE TUNNEL) and directed by Hans Herbots (RIVIERA)and Al Mackay (HUMANS), COBRA features a talented cast led by Robert Carlyle (ONCE UPON A TIME), Victoria Hamilton (THE CROWN), Richard Dormer (GAME OF THRONES), David Haig (KILLING EVE) and Lucy Cohu (RIPPER STREET).

COBRA is a clever and action-packed political drama and a deeply human story of a nation and its leaders in crisis - a tale that is increasingly relevant to the world we live in today.

On the brink of a geomagnetic solar storm, a team comprised of Britain's leading experts, crisis contingency planners and the most senior politicians assemble under the name COBRA (taken from its meeting place in Whitehall's Cabinet Office Briefing Room A) to guide the country through turbulent times. The high-stakes series follows the members of this team as they take on the disaster; their missteps, political conflicts, personal drama, friendships and wit play out against the backdrop of an unfolding national crisis.

Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Carlyle) must navigate the crisis while attempting to maintain control of his cabinet in slippery political circumstances. Accompanied by Anna Marshall (Hamilton) - his brilliant and quick-thinking chief of staff and longtime friend - Sutherland braces for the fallout of a major national disaster, as well as complications in his personal life that threaten his political standing.

Also on the COBRA team is Fraser Walker (Dormer), one of the country's leading crisis contingency planners, who is not as adept at overcoming problems in his personal life as he is in his political life. The most argumentative and calculating member of the team, Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan (Haig), looks to seize any opportunity for more power that presents itself.

The series will simultaneously stream with each broadcast starting Sunday, October 4 and will be available for two weeks on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV and Chromecast. PBS station members can binge the full series via PBS Passport starting the night of the broadcast premiere. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website.

COBRA will be available on DVD from PBS Distribution and can be purchased at ShopPBS.org. The series will also be available for digital download via Amazon Prime Video.

COBRA is a Sky Original drama, produced by New Pictures and co-funded by Sky Studios. Executive producers for COBRA include Charlie Pattinson, Ben Richards, Jonathan Young and Nicola Larder. The commissioning editor for Sky is Gabriel Silver. COBRA is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

