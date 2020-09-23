New Six-Part Comedic Drama THE TROUBLE WITH MAGGIE COLE Premieres Oct. 18

Starting Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

THE TROUBLE WITH MAGGIE COLE, a new comedic drama from Genial Productions ITV, will air on PBS stations starting Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET (check local listings). Set in an idyllic English fishing village, this six-part series follows the titular character as she navigates the repercussions of her idle gossip. The series will also stream nationally on the PBS Video App and will be available via PBS Passport.

Created and written by Mark Brotherhood (SHAMELESS UK) and directed by Ben Gregor (THE INCREASINGLY POOR DECISIONS OF TODD MARGARET), the ensemble cast is led by Dawn French (THE VICAR OF DIBLEY), Mark Heap (FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER), Julie Hesmondhalgh (BROADCHURCH), Vicki Pepperdine (THE WINDSORS) and Patrick Robinson (CASUALTY).

Set in the picturesque village of Thurlbury, the series centers on Maggie Cole (French), the self-appointed oracle of this close-knit community, who, when interviewed by a local radio reporter, shares one too many juicy details about some notable residents in the community. The series chronicles the fallouts, fights and consequences resulting from the broadcast, not sparing a soul in the small town.

THE TROUBLE WITH MAGGIE COLE is a warmly humorous yet distinctly cautionary tale about the perils of passing on unfounded gossip.

Watch the trailer here:

