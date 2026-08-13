New Orleans Youth Music Groups to Host Back to School Jam at NOCCA

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The New Orleans Music Education Collaborative will present a Back to School Jam bringing together twelve youth music organizations for a citywide music education fair. The event will take place at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), located at 2800 Chartres Street, and will include a morning session for music educators followed by a fair open to the public.

The Back to School Jam will take place on Saturday, August 15. Attendees will be able to meet with some of New Orleans' leading youth music organizations, explore music education opportunities, and find after-school programs for students, all in one place.

Event Schedule

Saturday, August 15th

10:00–11:00 AM | Professional Development for Music Educators

11:00 AM–1:00 PM | Music Education Fair (Open to the Public)

Location | New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) 2800 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA 70117

About NOMEC

The New Orleans Music Education Collaborative (NOMEC) exists to strengthen alignment and collaboration across music education programs citywide and to increase access and impact for youth across New Orleans.

About NOCCA

NOCCA's mission is to provide a world-class, pre-professional arts education for every young person in Louisiana with the curiosity, creativity, talent, and motivation to pursue a life in the arts as they realize the best possible versions of themselves and their futures.

Participating organizations include the Trombone Shorty Foundation, Kids' Orchestra, NOCCA, the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, Second Line Arts Collective, Heritage School of Music, New Voices New Orleans, The Roots of Music, Young Starz NOLA, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Artist Corps New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestras.

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