New Netflix Sports Series to Follow NBA Players During 2023-24 Season

Netflix has announced that its newest sports series, Starting 5, will premiere on October 9, 2024.

The new 10-part sports series provides an intense, behind-the-scenes look at the 2023-24 NBA season through the eyes of five of the league’s biggest players - Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The series captures their battles on and off the court as they chase greatness, push through injuries, and balance the demands of family and legacy. James pushes himself harder than ever to stay healthy - and dominant - in his 21st season, while Edwards electrifies with his rapid rise. Butler’s relentless drive propels the Heat, Sabonis anchors THE KINGS with his versatile play, and Tatum leads the Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship. Starting 5 delivers an unfiltered view of life at the pinnacle of professional basketball.

Executive Producers include Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron and Randy Mims (for UNINTERRUPTED); President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis (for Higher Ground); Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz and Sam Pepper (for Omaha)

Netflix has worked with LeBron James’ UNINTERRUPTED on sports programming like Hustle, The Redeem Team, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Naomi Osaka, UNTOLD: Sign Stealer, Rez Ball and The Playbook.

This will be President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground’s second sports series with Netflix following the announcement of the Olympic men’s basketball series (to premiere in 2025). Additional Netflix projects with Higher Ground include Leave the World Behind, American Symphony, Working: What We Do All Day, and Rustin.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions have produced popular series for Netflix like Receiver, Quarterback, and KING of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

