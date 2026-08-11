New Media Film Festival to Launch New Talent Award for Performers

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New Media Film Festival, long known for championing boundary‑pushing storytelling and emerging technologies, is expanding its awards lineup with a new Talent Award, debuting live in Los Angeles during the festival's 18th edition. The category marks a bold acknowledgment of what has always been at the heart of innovation: the humans whose performances give every format its emotional pulse.

Eligible work includes on‑screen acting, voice acting, hosting, narration, ensemble performance, and character creation - whether appearing in TV, pilots, web series, mobile vertical content, immersive experiences, animated projects, or any format accepted by the festival. True to the festival's ethos: all ages, all cultures, in all media accepted.

Creators from around the world compete for awards across 28 classic and tech categories, and the festival's ecosystem continues to expand: a distribution library of 200 titles, a built‑in podcast network, student career programs, and a global audience that includes directors, producers, tech innovators, studio executives, and award‑winning talent.

The addition of the Talent Award underscores a shift in the industry - as formats evolve, platforms multiply, and technology accelerates, performance remains the connective tissue that makes storytelling resonate. Founder Director Susan Johnston notes that 'while New Media Film Festival has spent nearly two decades pushing the industry forward, the world has finally caught up. Now it's time to honor the performers who elevate every frame, every voice, every moment.'

The first Talent Award will be presented live in Los Angeles during the 18th Annual New Media Film Festival June 2-3 2027, joining the roster of honors that celebrate innovation, creativity, and the future of media. Submissions are now open worldwide. www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com

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