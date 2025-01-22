New Max-Starz Streaming Bundle Launches On Prime Video in the U.S.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video, STARZ and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced the launch of a new Max/STARZ bundle for customers to seamlessly subscribe to both streaming services through Prime Video in the U.S. Customers can access the ad-free Max and STARZ bundle for $20.99/month, an approximate 25 percent savings.

“We are thrilled to team with Prime Video and Max to deliver this new offering of critically acclaimed programming to an even broader customer base,” said Alison Hoffman, President, STARZ Networks. “Together, our world-class libraries provide an unparalleled viewing experience, offering a diverse selection of high-quality series and films across multiple genres.”

Eligible subscribers will gain access to STARZ’s vast library of original series, including the fan-favorite, time-traveling epic “Outlander,” the exciting upcoming fourth season of the gripping crime drama, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” from the “Power” Universe, and the premiere of the deliciously dark new thriller, “The Couple Next Door.” Plus, a collection of action-packed movies, like “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Borderlands” and “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

Eligible subscribers can also explore Max’s iconic library of exclusive original series, blockbuster movies, documentaries, and beloved TV from leading brands like HBO, Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, and the DC Universe. Fans can tune in to the latest Max Original drama series “The Pitt” and get ready for the upcoming and highly anticipated seasons of “The White Lotus,” debuting Sunday, February 16, and “The Last of Us,” debuting in April. Max is also home to can’t miss HBO Originals like “The Penguin,” starring recent Golden Globe® winning actor Colin Farrell, and “House of the Dragon,” as well as Max Originals like Golden Globe® winning “Hacks,” to Warner Bros. Pictures’ films like “Barbie,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” both “Dune” films, as well as classics like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and many more. The offering is available for purchase on Prime Video in the U.S. for a limited time.

