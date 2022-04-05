New MY LITTLE PONY Series to Debut on April 7th Via YouTube

"MY LITTLE PONY: TELL YOUR TALE" launches April 7th, 2022 for free on the MY LITTLE PONY YouTube channel, with a new 5-minute episode released each week. The series introduces MY LITTLE PONY'S beloved next-generation characters in a sprightly 2D animation style and features upbeat, comedic stories that kids of all ages can enjoy. The slice-of-life series will showcase new sides of the MANE 5 and expand their universe in exciting new directions.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ("Never Have I Ever," "Turning Red") voices Zip Starr alongside Jenna Warren ("Kody Kapow!"), JJ Gerber ("Monster Pack"), Ana Sani ("The Boys"), AJ Bridel ("Odd Squad") and Bahia Watson ("The Handmaid's Tale").

MY LITTLE PONY has an extensive presence on YouTube, with 35 channels in 33 different languages and over 5.9 million subscribers across all channels. "MY LITTLE PONY: TELL YOUR TALE" is produced by Lil Critter Workshop, with Gretchen Mallorie serving as Head Writer/Story Editor and David Flack as Creative Producer..

Following the YouTube series, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark will premiere May 26th on Netflix, with a bonus 44-minute animated special teasing the "mane" series, to debut in September. The series will consist of eight, 22-minute episodes, and will "follow the Mane 5 on a journey of self-discovery told through action-packed, hilarious, and heartfelt stories." The second special, My Little Pony: Winter Wishday, is set to debut on Netflix on November 21st.

ABOUT MY LITTLE PONY

From its toy launch in 1983, MY LITTLE PONY has catapulted from iconic toy into a worldwide entertainment universe with multiple verticals including toys and games, licensed consumer products, publishing, music, a YouTube channel, digital gaming, live experiences and much more. In September 2021, MY LITTLE PONY: A NEW GENERATION launched on Netflix and introduced a new generation of ponies to a new generation of kids. The feature-length film became the #1 kids property at launch and was awarded the Common Sense Media Seal for Families. The movie kick-started a new era for the brand, with a focus on inspiring todays' kids to explore, express and celebrate what makes them unique. This new generation of ponies has its own fresh toy line and licensed consumer products across multiple categories, with a wealth of content set to launch in 2022. MY LITTLE PONY has aired in nearly 200 territories and over 350 episodes and three feature films have been produced.

For more information on MY LITTLE PONY, please visit https://mylittlepony.hasbro.com

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9qgVkKRZUXcgHdf35Z-8dw