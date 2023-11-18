New Documentary Reveals The Untold Secrets Of How The Spanish And Portuguese Inquisitions Changed The World

Children of the Inquisition: Their Stories Can Now Be Told, a new documentary, challenges our beliefs about history and identity as it reveals what happened to the families who were forced to convert or flee to escape torture and execution during the Spanish and Portuguese Inquisitions (1478-1834). Their dramatic journeys are told by their contemporary descendants, many of whom, raised Catholic, are just discovering that their family customs date back centuries to their once hidden Jewish roots. It is estimated that over 25% of the Latin American population TODAY carries Jewish DNA from colonists escaping the Inquisition.

The film is currently airing nationally on local PBS stations. PBS station airdates (past and present) include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Hartford, Washington, D.C. to name a few. Please check your local TV listings for air date and time.

As we face the global political dialogues on where people come from and where they “belong,” and the forced immigration crisis of today, ” Children of the Inquisition offers additional perspective.

“Tracing these families back 700 years and seeing the changes they made to their names, religions, nationalities, their very identities in order to survive has been a lesson in human existence and will to live,” director and producer, Joseph Lovett said.

Children of the Inquisition has begun a 5-year distribution contract with the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA).

“Thanks to NETA and public television stations across the country for revealing the SECRETS OF this remarkable and hidden history to an ever-larger audience. I hope that this film will inspire others to discover and embrace the nuances and SECRETS OF their heritage, embrace unknown aspects of their own identity and appreciate the histories we all share.”

Children of the Inquisition represents 20 years of research and 10 years of production in North and South America, the Caribbean, and across Europe. Lovett Stories and Strategies produced the film in collaboration with A Closer Look, Inc.



About A Closer Look

A Closer Look is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 2014 by veteran documentarian Joseph Lovett (Lovett Productions). The ACL mission is, with a trauma-informed focus, to minimize suffering, maximize empathy and inspire action on health and social justice issues by using film and other creative media for intergenerational and interdisciplinary discussion and outreach. Current areas of focus include identity, intolerance, disability, childhood trauma, resilience and race. ACL also acts as a fiscal sponsor for filmmakers whose work fits the organization's mission.

For more information: www.childrenoftheinquistion.com and www.acloserlook.org