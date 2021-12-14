New Discovery+ Series REMIX MY SPACE WITH MARSAI MARTIN Spotlights Bedroom Makeovers

Remarkable young people who have made a lasting positive impact in their communities will get the surprise of a lifetime when actress Marsai Martin shows up in their backyard, school or local park with astonishing news that she and her team will give them a personalized bedroom makeover in the new discovery+ series Remix My Space with Marsai Martin.

In the eight-episode season available to stream Saturday, Jan. 15, Marsai, best known from the ABC sitcom Black-ish, will cue her personal passion for interior design to create stunning bedroom overhauls for exceptional, peer-nominated youth who have made a difference in their communities by doing everything from sending care packages to child cancer patients to feeding the homeless or teaching kids how to cook their own nutritious meals.

After surprising each young person with the good news, Marsai's expert design team, including carpenter Joanie Sprague and designer Tiffany Thompson, will create a breathtaking oasis reflective of each teen's interests, individuality, personality and style.

"You know me from my roles in film and television and, yes, acting is great," said Marsai. "But I'm really obsessed with design. A teen's room should be their sanctuary, so I'm surprising amazing people who are doing incredible things for our world."

In the premiere episode,15-year-old HONOR STUDENT Hayley, who created a successful match-up program that pairs seniors who need companionship with preschoolers, will get a breathtaking bedroom transformation reflecting her passion for ballet. Throughout the season, Marsai will take the teens on field trips to discover more about their interests, including photography, robotics and even sneakers-all so she can incorporate what they love into their new rooms.

"The best part about remixing teens' rooms-besides all the cool things I'm still learning about design-is that it helps them move into their future," added Marsai. "These awesome people are so busy living their best lives and helping others that their sanctuaries get left in the past. I want to help them take care of themselves too."

Marsai's fans are invited to connect with her new series across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #RemixMySpace on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Fans also can connect with Marsai (@marsaimartin) on Instagram and TikTok.

Remix My Space with Marsai Martin is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment in association with Genius Entertainment. Executive producers for 51 Minds include Christian Sarabia, Raymond Garcia, Nicole Elliott and Adriane Hopper Williams. Executive producers for Genius Entertainment include Marsai Martin, Josh and Carol Martin, Nicole Dow and Oronde Garrett.