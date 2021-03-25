New Channel FUSE SWEAT Features Classic Workout Video Shows

Calling all fitness fanatics! Fuse Media is bringing back the Kings and Queens who ruled and fueled the 1980s at-home fitness craze. Fuse Sweat, the new, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, launched on VIZIO SmartCast on March 24. The channel will also be available on Fuse.tv and Fuse apps, with additional carriage to be announced in the coming weeks.

From truly nostalgic names like Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda, to newly nostalgic fit-pros like Billy Blanks and Denise Austin, Fuse Sweat will be the home of workout video shows that kept people 'glued to the tube' for generations, whether they moved to the videos or simply grooved to the soundtracks. Stay motivated in your home office with the soundtrack of spandex and high energy leg warmers, and feel free to jump in on the action any time. Ranging from Sweatin' to the Oldies, The Original Buns of Steel with Greg Smithey, Aerobics Oz Style and Gilad's Bodies in Motion specials to Jack LaLanne's Back to Basics and even Milton Berle's Low Impact / High Comedy Workouts, Fuse Sweat will be the home to all of it.

Said Simmons, "I am very excited that my ground breaking fitness series of Sweatin to the Oldies still is so relevant and popular and I hope many new fans will discover these timeless classics."

Fuse Sweat will join Fuse Backstage ("where artists come to play") as the two newest entertainment brands launching as part of the company's new streaming division. More info on Fuse Sweat can be found at @FuseSweat on Instagram.

"Fuse Sweat is a calorie-burning time machine for retro pop culture heads and fitness fans alike. Whether you roll out your exercise mat to join the workouts, or simply want to stay motivated through your work day with high energy music and our iconic fitness personalities, Fuse Sweat brings fun back to fitness," said Fuse Media Head of Digital Patrick Courtney. "VHS-era nostalgia is big, particularly for our young millennial and GenZ audience, and we predict an increase in leg warmer sales to quickly follow."