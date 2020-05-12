New COVID-19 Scripted Web Series DISCONNECTED Second Episode Zooms Onto YouTube

disconnected is a new original scripted web series which premiered on Youtube on Tuesday, May 5th and offers a provocative and intimate look at a group of friends from around the world while managing the new challenges facing a global pandemic. Episode number two dropped on Monday, May 11th.

Despite isolation and a life-changing phenomenon that people are facing during this global pandemic, producers/directors Matthew Leutwyler and Anton Laines, have been inspired to collaborate with artists all over the world to produce disconnected.

"Anton and I were having a phone conversation about the profound impact that the last month has had on all of humanity across the globe. Zoom cocktail hours were becoming the norm and we thought there was a real opportunity to explore how in the 21st century, where technology has intruded on the intimacy of human connection," said Matthew Leutwyler. "This global pandemic has proved more than ever how unnatural it is for human beings to be this disconnected from in-person interaction."

Unlike most projects documenting the effects of this pandemic in real time, disconnected is a scripted 8 part episodic web series portraying the unique challenges people all over the world are facing and how the leadership in each country is navigating their lives. disconnected is made up of actors from all over the world and examines how the intimate relationships with each of them along with how the political leadership dictates their access to health and wellness. Therefore, making the series both timely and timeless, and should capture the attention of audiences all over the world.

The series will be comprised of an international cast (USA, INDIA, UK, and RWANDA) all experiencing the effects of being closed off to outside human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each episode will follow the cast as they try to maintain interpersonal relationships, grapple with their finances and hold on to their sanity. Storylines will fit the parameters of each location and the actors will collaborate on the intersecting stories of how a group of people are navigating a global pandemic.

Unable to shoot on sound stages, the actors will be provided with the necessary equipment to shoot the scripted scenes each week so that they can be edited together into 30 minute episodes by the producers and posted for internet streaming the following week. In addition, each episode will weave in REAL NEWS events, including President Trump's daily press briefings into the series, making disconnected feel as if it is happening in real time for the viewer. Leutwyler and Laines call disconnected a microcosm of what we are all currently facing.

Over the years, Leutwyler and Laines have worked together on numerous projects including VOLUNTEERS: A RWANDAN COMEDY and THE BANK and most recently the 8 episode action-drama series STATE OF SEIGE:26/11 based on the TRUE LIFE events surrounding the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.





