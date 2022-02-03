Netflix's ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE Adds Three New Cast Members

Netflix has added Louis Hoffman, Lars Eidinger, and Nell Sutton to the cast of All the Light We Cannot See.

Louis Hofmann (Dark, Land of Mine) will play "Werner Pfennig," a quietly pensive, handsome young German soldier who gets swept up in the brutality of war. Soulful, poetic and honorable with leading man looks, he has a strong moral compass in a complicated world.

Lars Eidinger (White Noise, Irma Vep) will play "Sergeant Major Reinhold von Rumpel," a cruel, terminally ill Nazi officer who spends his final days ruthlessly hunting down a prized, legendary diamond believed to give its owner eternal life.

Nell Sutton is legally blind and will make her acting debut as "Young Marie-Laure," the younger version of the blind girl at the heart of the story. She is thoughtful, curious, intelligent and courageous.

Hofmann, Eidinger and Sutton join previously announced cast - Mark Ruffalo who will play "Daniel LeBLanc," Hugh Laurie who will play "Etienne LeBLanc" and blind actress Aria Mia Loberti who will make her acting debut in the lead role as "Marie-Laure," the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller All The Light We Cannot See will become an epic four-part Netflix limited series produced by Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment (Stranger Things, Free Guy, Shadow and Bone, Arrival) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Levy is set to direct all episodes.

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment will serve as Executive Producers on the series. 21 Laps is the production company behind PGA Award-winning global phenomenon Stranger Things, Oscar nominated film Arrival, Netflix hit series Shadow and Bone, hit movie Free Guy and upcoming film The Adam Project (starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner) premiering on Netflix this Spring. Knight will also serve as an Executive Producer. Joe Strechay (See, The OA) will serve as Associate Producer, Blindness and Accessibility Consultant.

All The Light We Cannot See quickly became a global phenomenon when it was published in 2014 and has received wide critical acclaim as well as a Pulitzer Prize in 2015, and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in 2015. All the Light We Cannot See has spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, and has sold more than 5.7 million copies in NORTH AMERICA across print, e-book and audio formats and another 9.5 million copies worldwide.