Netflix to Stream Drew Binsky's Travel Series This September

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Netflix announced a partnership with travel creator Drew Binsky to bring a curated collection of his travel content to the service beginning September 19.

Members will be able to watch a curated collection pulled from Drew's content library, including his latest episode 'Entering The World's Narrowest Island (100 Feet Wide),' with new episodes dropping day-and-date alongside Drew's channels.

Since launching his channel in 2017, Binsky has built one of the largest independent travel media brands online. His journey to visit all 197 UN-recognized countries — a feat completed in 2021 that has been prominently featured in the media — was later chronicled in his 2024 book, Just Go. He also holds two Guinness World Records: for visiting the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites in a 24-hour period, and for the fastest time to pack a suitcase.

From Drew: 'I've spent the last 15 years proving that the world is far friendlier than the headlines suggest, and now I am beyond excited to make that case on one of the world's biggest stages. I hope that after watching my stories, I hope you will be inspired to book a plane ticket to somewhere (anywhere!)'

Drew Binsky

Host: Drew Binsky

Synopsis: Drew Binsky tells stories about the world's most interesting people, hidden communities, and remarkable cultures. His goal: to inspire people to travel and reveal the beauty of humanity through real human connection.

Production: Team Drew Binsky

Stats

22M Followers Across Platforms

200M+ Monthly Views

About Drew Binsky

Drew Binsky is a world traveler and storyteller who has visited all 197 countries in the world. His travel documentaries receive more than 200 million views per month, and he has a loyal community of 22 million followers on social media. Passionate about uncovering human stories and faraway cultures, Drew brings attention to the fascinating and often untold sides of the world. Through his engaging content, he not only entertains but also educates, breaks down barriers and inspires people to see the world with curiosity and compassion. Recognized as one of the leading voices in travel storytelling, Drew continues to use his platform to prove that the planet is safe, diverse, and full of kindness.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...