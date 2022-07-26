Netflix to Premiere New Patton Oswalt Comedy Special

Netflix has announced a new Patton Oswalt comedy special. "We All Scream," which was also directed by Oswalt, will premiere on September 20.

Filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver Colorado, Patton makes his directorial debut with his fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream.

Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older, who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, THE BABY Boomer's last temper tantrum and much more.

The special was executive produced by Patton Oswalt, Dave Rath, Neal Marshall and Marcus Raboy.