Netflix Sets SPACE FORCE Season Two Premiere Date

Netflix has announced that season two of Space Force will premiere on February 18. All seven 30-minute episodes will premiere on the same day.

Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure...? Space Force is only human after all.

The series features Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake.

Filmed in Vancouver, the series is executive produced by Greg Daniels, Steve Carell, Howard Klein, Norm Hiscock, Brent Forrester, and Ken Kwapis.

The complete first season of Space Force is now streaming on Netflix.