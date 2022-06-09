Netflix Sets New Slate of Animated Series and Films from Europe

Ahead of the 61st annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival next week, Netflix has announced a slate of new animated films and series from creators across Europe. Each of these titles has a distinct tone and language, but are universal in their storytelling and themes.

The new films include Ember, Sergio Pablos' follow-up to the BAFTA award-winning and Academy AwardÂ® nominated Klaus; animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol featuring songs by acclaimed Academy AwardÂ® winner Leslie Bricusse; That Christmas based on the children's books by BAFTA winner Richard Curtis; as well as an untitled animated film by Wallace & Gromit alumni and Academy AwardÂ® winner, Steve Box.

On the series side, Netflix will welcome three brand new original productions including; Bad Dinosaurs from Snafu Pictures and Able & Baker, Mermaid Magic from Rainbow, The Seven Bears from Folivari, as well as Wereworld from Lime Pictures, which is based on the series of fantasy novels by Curtis Jobling .

These projects, join a growing list of animated titles from Europe including My Father's Dragon from Cartoon Saloon and Academy AwardÂ® nominated Director Nora Twomey and will debut on Netflix this autumn, as well as Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and an untitled Wallace & Gromit project from the beloved four-time Academy AwardÂ®winning Bristol-based animation studio Aardman out of the UK, as well as a new adult animated series by Zerocalcare from Italy and Captain Fall from Norwegian showrunners Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgerson.