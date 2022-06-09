Netflix Sets New Slate of Animated Series and Films from Europe
The new films are set to begin premiering later this year.
Ahead of the 61st annual Annecy International Animation Film Festival next week, Netflix has announced a slate of new animated films and series from creators across Europe. Each of these titles has a distinct tone and language, but are universal in their storytelling and themes.
The new films include Ember, Sergio Pablos' follow-up to the BAFTA award-winning and Academy AwardÂ® nominated Klaus; animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol featuring songs by acclaimed Academy AwardÂ® winner Leslie Bricusse; That Christmas based on the children's books by BAFTA winner Richard Curtis; as well as an untitled animated film by Wallace & Gromit alumni and Academy AwardÂ® winner, Steve Box.
On the series side, Netflix will welcome three brand new original productions including; Bad Dinosaurs from Snafu Pictures and Able & Baker, Mermaid Magic from Rainbow, The Seven Bears from Folivari, as well as Wereworld from Lime Pictures, which is based on the series of fantasy novels by Curtis Jobling .
These projects, join a growing list of animated titles from Europe including My Father's Dragon from Cartoon Saloon and Academy AwardÂ® nominated Director Nora Twomey and will debut on Netflix this autumn, as well as Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and an untitled Wallace & Gromit project from the beloved four-time Academy AwardÂ®winning Bristol-based animation studio Aardman out of the UK, as well as a new adult animated series by Zerocalcare from Italy and Captain Fall from Norwegian showrunners Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgerson.