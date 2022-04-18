Netflix Sets JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS Final Season Premiere

DreamWorks Animation has released the first teaser for the Annie Award®-winning hit Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous that returns for a final season on Netflix July 21! Check out the teaser for the final chapter below!

The arrival of Kenji's father, Mr. Kon, renews hope of a rescue for the campers. But as the nefarious plans of Mantah Corp. come into focus and one of the Camp Fam turns on their own, the others must band together if they want to save the dinosaurs and ever make it home.

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, who must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island.

From DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, alongside executive producers and showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley.

