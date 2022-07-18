Netflix Sets I JUST KILLED MY DAD Docu-Series Premiere

I Just Killed My Dad is a three-episode documentary series premiering globally on Netflix on August 9th.

I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it.

But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and THE JOURNEY of his mental and emotional aftermath.

Directed by Skye Borgman. Borgman is also the director of the critically acclaimed Girl In The Picture, which is currently #2 on Netflix's global Top 10 English Films list..

The series is executive Produced by Nicole Sorrenti and produced by Half Yard Productions.

