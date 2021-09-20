Netflix Renews VIRGIN RIVER For Two More Seasons

Netflix has ordered 2 more seasons of the popular show, Virgin River.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, Virgin River tells the love story of Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories.

Season 3 (launched on Netflix July 2021) left fans with more questions about the residents of this small town after a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.

Based on the popular books by Robyn Carr, the series stars Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Annette O'Toole and Chase Petriw.