Netflix Renews SWEET MAGNOLIAS For a Fourth Season

Netflix TODAY announced Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for a fourth season.

Across its three seasons, Sweet Magnolias has been in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries. Season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 20, 2023 and debuted at #1.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) returns as showrunner and executive producer; Dan Paulson (Chesapeake Shores), whose Daniel L. Paulson Productions is producing, also returns as an executive producer.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

The Season 4 renewal of Sweet Magnolias joins a growing lineup of comfort/lean back and lighter TV dramas at Netflix that includes original hits like Virgin River (renewed for Season 6), The Lincoln Lawyer (renewed for Season 3), Ginny & Georgia (renewed for Seasons 3 and 4), licensed hits such as Suits, and fan-favorites like Firefly Lane and the anthology Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

