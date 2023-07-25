Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2

Netflix is now casting for season 2 of King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

Jul. 25, 2023

Netflix has renewed KING of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch for a second season. 

Ken Goldin and his savvy team run the thrilling action in this series that goes inside a leading auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios, Omaha Productions, Full Day, the series is from executive producers Brent Montgomery, Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Peyton Manning, Connor Schell, Dave Chamberlain, Ian Sambor, Russ Friedman, and Gardner Reed.

Netflix is now casting for season 2 of KING Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. Submit applications HERE.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ken Goldin (@kengoldin)



