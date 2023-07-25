Netflix Renews KING OF COLLECTIBLES: THE GOLDIN TOUCH for Season 2

1
POWER BOOK IV: FORCE Returns to STARZ in September
The sneak peek images spotlight Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” and more.
2
Video: Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
It's almost time to show the world what love is made of. Here is the official trailer for Heartstopper Season 2. The cast includes Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman. Watch the video trailer!
3
Video: Apple TV+ Shares STRANGE PLANET Adult Animated Series Trailer
Voicing this world of beings are Tunde Adebimpe (“Rachel Getting Married”), Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens”), Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi (“Community”) and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”). Watch the video trailer!
4
Crystal Methyd, Alexis Michelle & More Join Gay Days at Disneyland
RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Symone, Gigi Goode, Crystal Methyd, Alexis Michelle, Lady Camden and Daya Betty will headline the Twenty-Fifth Annual Gay Days at Disneyland with Zach Zimmerman and Varla Jean Merman. They will enjoy Disneyland in a way that it can only be experienced during Gay Days.