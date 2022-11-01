Netflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Documentary Series
The first series, Our Universe, will premiere on November 22.
Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its natural history slate with six new documentary series. The first series, Our Universe, will premiere on November 22. Check out the complete list of upcoming series now!
Netflix's natural history slate is extremely popular with viewers. More than 100 million households have tuned in to Our Planet since its release in April 2019. In April of this year, Our Great National Parks debuted on Netflix's global Top 10 English TV List and the Top 10 in 26 countries. We're also proud that both series were recognized with Emmy awards.
New Series
Our Universe - Premieres November 22, 2022
Narrated by Morgan Freeman
Logline: From BBC Studios and narrated by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, comes this unprecedented six-part series, an epic tale 13.8 billion years in the making. Blending stunning wildlife footage with eye-popping cosmic special effects, it takes viewers on a fascinating adventure to explore the connections that drive our natural world. From the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle, Our Universe uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI technology bring the audience up close and personal with some of the most iconic, charismatic animals on Earth.
Executive Producer: Andrew Cohen
Showrunner: Mike Davis
Production Company: BBC Studios
Format: 6 x 45 min
Our Planet II - Coming 2023
Narrated by David Attenborough
Logline: From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.
Series Producer: Huw Cordey
Executive Producers: Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey
Production Company: Silverback Films
Format: 4 x 50 min
Life on Our Planet - Coming 2023
Narrated by Morgan Freeman
Logline: This is the story of life's epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. TODAY there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time - 99% of earth's inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties - their rise and their fall - is truly remarkable. In partnership with Industrial Light & Magic, the series uses the latest technology and science to bring long extinct creatures back to life, Life On Our Planet reveals the incredible story of life on our planet.
Series Producers: Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey, Alastair Fothergill
Executive producers: Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey
Production Companies: Silverback Films, Amblin Television
Format: 8 x 60 mins
Our Oceans - Coming 2024
Logline: Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves.
Series Producer: Jonathan Smith
Executive Producers: James Honeyborne
Production Companies: Freeborne Media, WILD Space Productions
Format: 5 x 60 mins
Our Living World - Coming 2024
Logline: All across its thin green-blue veneer, the Earth pulses with life. Building on astonishing scientific revelations and featuring stunning footage of the planet's incredible natural networks, Our Living World is the definitive celebration of our living planet, revealing the astonishing web of connections that unites us all and sustains our universe's most magical phenomenon - life.
Series Producer: Ben Roy
Executive Producers: James Honeyborne
Production Companies: Freeborne Media, WILD Space Productions
Format: 4 x 45 min
Our Water World - Coming 2025
From the executive producer of Blue Planet II, Our Water World explores the incredible freshwater systems that help our planet thrive and, without which, life could not exist. From Earth's icy realms, to its rushing rivers and epic waterfalls, to magical cloud forests, this is the mysterious, surprising and captivating story of our planet's extraordinary freshwater worlds.
Series Producer: Jackie Garbutt
Executive Producers: James Honeyborne
Production Companies: Freeborne Media, WILD Space Productions
Format: 5 x 60 mins
Watch the new teaser here:
Photo courtesy of Netflix
