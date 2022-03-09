Netflix Confirms Season Two & Season Three of VIKINGS: VALHALLA

Netflix has confirmed a second and third season of Vikings: Valhalla.

Production of Season Two has wrapped, with the series expected to return to Netflix audiences around the world in 2023. Season Three begins production this spring. [The drama series was previously announced as a 24-episode pickup, this announcement confirms a total of three, eight-episode seasons.]

Jeb Stuart returns as Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer of both Season Two and Season Three.

Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter) and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), among others, will reprise their roles.

Vikings: Valhalla Season One premiered February 25 and ranks #1 on the Netflix Top 10 for the week of 2/28 with 113.38M hours viewed, making the Top 10 in 90 countries. The series garnered 80.5M hours viewed during its first two days the week prior bringing it to an impressive 194M hours viewed in its first nine days.

Season One of VIKINGS: VALHALLA - now streaming - chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived - the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody BREAKING POINT and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.