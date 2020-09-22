Netflix Confirms Casting of Han So-hee and Ahn Bo-hyun for New Series UNDERCOVER

"Undercover" is a new action-noir series.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, confirmed casting for its new action noir series Undercover (working title). The outstanding team of actors includes Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, Ahn Bo-hyun, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Hak-ju and Jang Yull.

Undercover (working title) tells the story of Ji-u, who joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to seek the truth behind her father's death. She encounters harsh truths in the course of carrying out her revenge.

Han So-hee, best known for her recent performance in the hit series The World of the Marries, takes on the powerful role of Yun Ji-u, who enters a criminal organization to avenge her father who died under suspicious circumstances. She becomes the organization's undercover agent in the police force and begins delving into the secret behind her father's death.

Park Hee-soon (The Witch: Part 1. The Supervision, 1987) portrays Choi Mu-jin, who is the kingpin of Dongcheon, the country's top drug cartel. He is an indecipherable character who takes Yun Ji-u under his wings and turns her into an undercover agent.

Ahn Bo-hyun, who made an impression as the not-so-hateable villain in Itaewon Class, will play police detective Jeon Pil-do of the narcotics unit, who is Ji-u's competent, gutsy and scrupulous partner in investigation.

Kim Sang-ho, best known to Netflix viewers for his performance in the popular Korean original series Kingdom, will play Cha Gi-ho, the chief of the narcotics unit. He becomes obsessed with bringing down the Dongcheon cartel before his retirement, mightily clashing with Choi Mu-jin in the process.

Lee Hak-ju (Sweet Munchies, The World of the Married, Watching) will play Choi Mu-jin's underling Jung Tae-ju, whose unconditional loyalty and obedience earns him the rare trust of his boss.

Jang Yull will portray Do Gang-jae, a cartel member ousted for causing trouble. He later wields his vengeful knife against Yun Ji-u, adding another layer of conflict to the story.

Promising thrilling action and explosive characters, Undercover (working title), written by Kim Va-da (Life Risking Romance, The Huntresses), will be produced by STUDIO SANTA CLAUS ENTERTAINMENT Co., Ltd (f.k.a Fleet Co., Ltd) and directed by Kim Jin-min, who amazed audiences with the Netflix original series Extracurricular in the first half of 2020.

Undercover (working title) will be released worldwide, only on Netflix.

