Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Announces New Sebastian Maniscalco Comedy Special

Netflix Announces New Sebastian Maniscalco Comedy Special

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? will premiere globally on Netflix December 6th.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Comedian, actor, best-selling author and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco has a brand new comedy special, Sebastian Maniscalco: Is it Me? which will premiere globally on Netflix December 6th.

This will mark Maniscalco's fourth special with Netflix following What's Wrong With People, Why Would You Do That? and Stay Hungry.

Channeling a 60's rat pack vibe UNDER THE LIGHTS of Las Vegas, Sebastian Maniscalco brings his signature comedy style to Sin City and goes all in for his newest special Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?

The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife's restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me?

The special was directed by Peter Segal (Tommy Boy, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard) and produced by Triage Entertainment. The special was taped at Wynn Las Vegas.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares THE LOW TONE CLUB Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares THE LOW TONE CLUB Series Trailer
“The Low Tone Club” also stars Kevin Bury (“Pa-Pi-Yón”), Elena Vives (“Amalia”), Brainer Gamboa (“Romario”), María Fernanda Marín (“Lala”), Catalina Polo (“Martina”), Gregorio Umaña (“Raphaelo”), Manuela Duque (“Roxana”), Salomé Camargo (“Cami”), Juan Camilo González (“Dardo”), and more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Chris Rock To Make History Performing Live on Netflix Photo
Chris Rock To Make History Performing Live on Netflix
Netflix announced that legendary comedian, writer, director and actor Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced  at a later date. 
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022 Photo
Scoop: CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, November 17, 2022
Get all the scoop on CALL. ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, November 17, 2022! Kat is drained FROM helping Sheila run errands all over town. Meanwhile, Phil is exhausted FROM partying every night with his new boyfriend, Jalen (guest star John Griffin), and Carter needs a self-esteem boost. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Metronomy Release 'It's Good to Be Back' Featuring Panic ShackMetronomy Release 'It's Good to Be Back' Featuring Panic Shack
November 10, 2022

Metronomy and Panic Shack have shared their new version of “It’s good to be back”, the third track to be lifted from Small World (Special Edition). The repackaged version of their acclaimed seventh studio album Small World will feature reimagined versions of songs from the original album created by some of the band’s favourite artists.
Chris Rock To Make History Performing Live on NetflixChris Rock To Make History Performing Live on Netflix
November 10, 2022

Netflix announced that legendary comedian, writer, director and actor Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform live on Netflix for the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023. Additional details will be announced  at a later date. 
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the YearChris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year
November 10, 2022

15x CMA Award-winner Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time at last night’s 56th Annual CMA Awards, setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Stapleton also performed “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” with Patty Loveless and Darrell Scott during the live broadcast, which Rolling Stone called “epic.” 
VIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special TrailerVIDEO: HBO Releases 2022 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY Special Trailer
November 10, 2022

The live event took place on November 5 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The special will feature performances from Sara Bareilles, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Sheryl Crow, Dave Growl, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band. Watch the video trailer for the new special now!
Taylor Swift Releases Two New 'Anti-Hero' Remixes From Kungs & Jayda GTaylor Swift Releases Two New 'Anti-Hero' Remixes From Kungs & Jayda G
November 10, 2022

The track is off her recent album 'Midnights,' which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced 'Midnights' with Swift. Earlier this week, Swift released previous remixes of the same track from Bleachers and Roosevelt.