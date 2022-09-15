Netflix Announces New Iliza Shlesinger Comedy Special HOT FOREVER

Hot Forever marks Iliza Shlesinger's sixth Netflix comedy special. Previous specials include Unveiled (2019), Elder Millennial (2018), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015) and War Paint (2013).

The special was filmed at the Connor Palace in Cleveland in July 2022.

Iliza Shlesinger returns to Netflix with her sixth comedy special, Hot Forever. Iliza proves to be the hilarious and poignant voice of her generation, boldly articulating the things we all wish we could say with topics ranging from every girl's ugly bra to how all adult men need to own a box spring. Hot Forever is forever relevant.

The special was directed by Steven Paley. Iliza Shlesinger serves as Executive Producer alongside Kara Baker and David Martin.

Message from Iliza: "I'm so incredibly proud of this special. It's bold, it's real - you'll never look at a bra the same way again.... Also, my outfit is awesome."