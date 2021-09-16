Netflix Announces Cast of New Crime Thriller Series JIGSAW

Netflix TODAY announced the new series Jigsaw, a thrilling, action-packed heist drama that takes an innovative nonlinear approach to storytelling in a way where viewers are in control.

The series is currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, MAKING IT the first production at the company's new Bushwick studio.

Spanning 24 years, Jigsaw centers around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It's loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy.

The series consists of eight parts ranging from 24 years before the heist to 1 year post-heist and takes a non-linear approach to storytelling that builds intrigue and suspense.

The series stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor.

Eric Garcia (Matchstick Men, Repo Men, Anonymous Rex) serves as the creator, show runner, and executive producer. Jose Padilha (Elite Squad) will direct the first two episodes.

Executive Producers include Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Jordan Sheehan with Scott Free Productions; Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Justin Levy with Automatik Entertainment; and Russell Fine.