Netflix Announces COWBOY BEBOP: UNLOCKED Aftershow

Netflix Geeked is launching the first installment of its new after show series, UNLOCKED, with 30-minute special exploring Netflix's brand new sci-fi adventure series COWBOY BEBOP.

Hosted by actress and Cowboy Bebop superfan Erika Ishii and debuting on Netflix Geeked's Facebook page and the Still Watching Netflix YouTube account on November 20th at 2pm ET / 11am PT, COWBOY BEBOP: UNLOCKED will serve as fans' one-stop spoiler-filled destination digging into the story secrets, adaptation process and making of Cowboy Bebop.

COWBOY BEBOP: UNLOCKED will feature new interviews with stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine and showrunner André Nemec.

The after show will also include the exclusive first interview with Eden Perkins, the actor who plays fan-favorite anime character Radical Ed.

COWBOY BEBOP: UNLOCKED will include behind-the-scenes stories from THE COWBOY Bebop creative team, never-before-seen concept art, a brand new performance of composer Yoko Kanno + Seatbelts performing the opening title song "Tank!" and a blooper reel featuring everyone's favorite data dog, Ein.