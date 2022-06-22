Netflix Announces BILL BURR: LIVE AT RED ROCKS Comedy Special

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks will premiere globally on Netflix July 12, 2022.

High in the mountain desert of Colorado comes Bill Burr's latest comedy special, Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks. In his continuing quest to be a better person, Bill shares an "inspirational" talk for women, how doing mushrooms has changed him, finding common ground with lesbians and how his 4-year-old is helping his anger management.

The special was directed by Mike Binder. This special marks Burr's fifth hour-long special with Netflix. Previous includes You People Are All The Same, I'M SORRY You Feel That Way, Walk Your Way Out and Paper Tiger.

Burr also curated and hosted the recent Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kil.