Netflix Acquires GO KARTS Film

Deadline reports that Netflix has acquired "Go Karts," a family film out of Australia.

Owen Trevor directed the movie. He's best known for his work on "Top Gear."

Go Karts follows 15-year-old Jack who, after his mother moves them to a new town, discovers go kart racing and dedicates himself to the sport. With the support of an old race-car driver with a secret past, Jack must learn to control his recklessness to win the national title.

The cast includes William Lodder, Richard Roxburgh, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Frances O'Connor, Dan Wyllie, Cooper van Grootel, and Damian de Montemas.

Read the original story on Deadline.





