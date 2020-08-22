Neil Gaiman Provides an Update on the Upcoming SANDMAN Netflix Adaptation, Confirming it is Still in the Works

Gaiman confirmed that the Netflix adaptation is still in the works despite the lack of news.

Neil Gaiman provided an update on the upcoming Sandman series during DC's FanDome event, TV Guide reports.

Gaiman mentioned the Netflix adaptation in passing, confirming that it is still in the works, although there has been a lack of news about the project since its announcement over a year ago.

Gaiman said the series will be "slightly looser, but still faithful" to the original books on which it is based.

"We've taken advantage of [the COVID-19] pause button just to try and get the scripts as close to perfect as possible," he said. "Right now, as the universal pause button is starting to come off, we are starting to cast again, we are starting--I'm getting these inspiring and wonderful emails with production designs, with places that I've only ever seen in the comics before now being rendered in 3D, and I'm being asked to comment on it, and that's amazing."

He went on to say, "What we're doing with Netflix is saying, 'OK, It's still going to start in 1916, but the thing that happens in Sandman 1--the point the story starts--is not 1988, it's now.' And how does that change the story? What does that give us? what does that make us have to look at that we wouldn't have had to look at if we were setting it as a character piece? What is that going to do to the gender of characters...the nature of characters?"

