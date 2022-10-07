National Geographic Announces FIRE OF LOVE IMAX Screenings

National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon announced TODAY that they will bring their hit film FIRE OF LOVE, directed by Sara Dosa, to IMAX screens for special screenings at select venues around the country on October 16 and 17th.

These IMAX screenings offer an eye-opening new way to view the jaw-dropping footage of Katia and Maurice Krafft in Dosa's lyrical film, in markets including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

Fire Of Love Special IMAX presentations

In Los Angeles on Sunday, October 16 at the AMC Century City IMAX, the special screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Sara Dosa and narrator Miranda July.

In New York on the same date at AMC Lincoln Square, co-editor Erin Casper will be on hand to speak about the film.

And on Monday, October 17th director Sara Dosa will be joined for a Q&A by co-editor Jocelyne Chaput in San Francisco at the AMC Metreon.

Additional screenings will be held at Regal City North in Chicago; AMC Tyson's Corner Cinema in Washington, DC; and the AMC Boston Commons in Boston. Tickets can be found HERE.

FIRE OF LOVE was initially released in theaters in select cities on Wednesday, July 6 and rolled out nationwide throughout the summer. The film premiered as a Day One selection of the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival and has since played at many other prestigious festivals, including New Directors/New Films, Hot Docs, True/False, CPH:DOX, and Doc10.

Following its Sundance premiere, the film was hailed by Variety as "a spellbinding experience" and The Hollywood Reporter as "a gorgeously photographed, dreamily constructed portrait." It is currently "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% Critics Rating.

The documentary has also won a long list of awards during its festival run, including Sundance's Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award, the Visions du Réel Audience Award, The International Wildlife Film Festival's Best Feature Award, The Independent Film Festival Boston's Documentary Grand Jury Prize, SIFF's Special Jury Prize, and numerous others.

Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things - each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world.

Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists' spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts' spectacular archive. FIRE OF LOVE tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.