Joel Kim Booster on His Dream DC Role, ABSOLUTE BATMAN & Green Lantern Faves

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Actor and comedian Joel Kim Booster sat down with hosts Frankey and Coy on Season 2, Episode 5 of DC STUDIOS SHOWCASE: THE OFFICIAL PODCAST to deliver one of the season's most detailed fan conversations, covering ABSOLUTE BATMAN, Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, and his personal dream of playing The Question, a street-level, C-tier hero he described as a role he has wanted his whole life. The episode also features a separate segment with Cheyenne Ewulu, creator of the web series THE COMIC SHOP, who traced her DC fandom back to the Robin legacy, from Dick Grayson through Damian Wayne.

Booster, known for his roles in LOOT, FIRE ISLAND, and K-POP DEMON HUNTERS, also weighed in on Guy Gardner's haircut in the upcoming LANTERNS series, crediting Nathan Fillion's influence, and participated in a game of F/M/K ranking the live-action Alfreds: Michael Caine, Michael Gough, and Andy Serkis.

Ewulu discussed the origins of THE COMIC SHOP, her thoughts on nerd representation and community building, and how titles including MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN and DRAGON BALL Z intersect with her DC fandom. The episode also included a DC Dispatch fan Q&A segment addressing the frequently asked question about a DC and Mortal Kombat crossover.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a one-night-only concert presentation of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS featuring Booster in the role of Seymour was canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires, with the possibility of a future rescheduled date.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...