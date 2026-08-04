Jenna Dewan Recalls Diving Stunt Mistake From THE ROOKIE Season 8 Finale

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Jenna Dewan detailed a stunt mishap that occurred while filming the season eight finale of THE ROOKIE during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Dewan walked hosts through the mistake she made during a diving stunt sequence, giving viewers a firsthand account of what went wrong in the moment.

The conversation centered on the physical demands of the scene, with Dewan describing the specific error that occurred during filming. She used the segment to give a candid, behind-the-scenes look at the kind of split-second miscalculation that can happen when performing stunt work on a network drama.

Dewan also spoke about filming season nine of THE ROOKIE, giving hosts a sense of what it has been like returning to the show for another round of episodes. Her appearance stayed focused on those two threads, the finale stunt and the current season of production, rather than a broader career overview.

The segment offered a lighthearted but detailed glimpse into the physical side of working on the long-running series, with Dewan recounting the diving stunt story in specific terms for the LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK audience.

More on Live with Kelly and Mark Recent Articles Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About New Memoir PROTECTING MY PEACE AT ALL COSTS

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...