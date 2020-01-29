Natasha Lyonne & Maya Rudolph Team With Amazon for THE HOSPITAL

Deadline reports that Amazon will team with Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph on a new animated series called "The Hospital."

The Hospital centers around Sleech and Klak, two brilliant female alien doctors who specialize in rare sci-fi illnesses. When Sleech defies protocol, she contracts a disease from another dimension and our heroes must find a cure before the universe is destroyed.

"Cirocco is an incredibly gifted and hilarious talent and we can't wait to share her irreverent and existential point of view: a sci-fi world so deep and so strange and so animated!" Lyonne and Rudolph said.

Lyonne is best known for "Russian Doll" and "Orange is the New Black." Rudolph had a starring turn on "Saturday Night Live."

