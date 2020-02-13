NSYNC Superfan Movie in the Works at TriStar Pictures

Variety reports that TriStar Pictures has bought a currently untitled flick about NSYNC superfans at the height of the boy band's prowess.

The fans followed the BOY BAND on tour in 2001, packed in a Winnebago bought with prize money from "The Price Is Right."

NSYNC member Lance Bass produces with Cindy Cowan.

The film is based on the true story of two best friends from Park City, Utah, who used game show earnings to buy a motor home and travel the U.S. to catch Bass and company - Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick - on their fourth and final national tour.

Read the original story on Variety.





