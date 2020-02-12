NO OFFENCE: COMPLETE COLLECTION Debuts on DVD from Acorn TV on March 3, 2020

Acorn TV features the DVD Collection debut of the outrageous British police procedural NO OFFENCE: COMPLETE COLLECTION on March 3, 2020. From nine-time BAFTA Award nominated writer Paul Abbott (Shameless, State of Play, Cracker) comes an "exhilarating, ballsy, and...filthily funny" (The Independent) police comedy-drama with fierce female characters and a raucous and razor-sharp take on modern policing.

The critically acclaimed dramedy stars Joanna Scanlan (Notes on a Scandal, Dracula, The Thick of It) and Irish Film & TV Academy Lead Drama Actress nominee Elaine Cassidy (Acceptable Risk, The Paradise, The Others). Now featured in a seven-disc DVD set with bonus features, the complete collection also includes special softpak packaging for all three series ($79.99, Amazon). No Offence is available on Acorn TV. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular and largest streaming service featuring high-quality television from Britain and Beyond.

Outspoken DI Vivienne Deering leads an ace but unorthodox squad that tackles Manchester's most dangerous crimes, from serial killers to drug dealers and bombings to gang warfare.

Loaded with dark humor and shocking plot twists, this award-winning series also stars Alexandra Roach (Iron Lady, Anna Karenina), Will Mellor (Broadchurch), Paul Ritter (Vera), Colin Salmon (Arrow), Sarah Solemani (Bridget Jones' Baby), Claire Rushbrook (Whitechapel), and Lisa McGrillis (Deadwater Fell, George Gently).





Related Articles View More TV Stories