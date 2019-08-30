NFL Season Kickoff Coverage Will Include Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor Concert

Deadline reports that the NFL's official 2019 kickoff event will feature concerts from Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody. They will perform ahead of the season opener: the Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears.

The game will start at 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT. Meek Mill, who's headlining, will go on at 7:30.

Meek Mill, Trainor and Rapsody on Friday were also named "advocates" for the NFL and Jay-Z-led Roc Nation's Inspire Change initiative.

Earlier this month, Mill's Amazon Prime documentary series about his battle with the criminal justice system was released. It's called "Free Meek." Watch a trailer for it below.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories