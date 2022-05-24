Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NCIS Season 19 Sets DVD Release Date

The new DVD will be released on August 16.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 24, 2022  
NCIS Season 19 Sets DVD Release Date

From CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, the esteemed drama series NCIS: THE NINETEENTH SEASON arrives on DVD on August 16!

People's Choice Award winner Mark Harmon ("The West Wing") and Emmy® Award nominee Sean Murray ("JAG") return to their iconic roles as Special Agents Lehory Gibbs and Timothy McGee in the highly anticipated five-disc collection.

Featuring all 21 action-packed episodes, exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes and more, watch the NCIS team take on new challenges as they discover Gibbs' secret mission of tracking down a dangerous serial killer.

The nineteenth season kicks off with a search for Gibbs (Harmon) after wreckage from his boat is discovered and he is nowhere to be found. After finding out about Gibb's secret mission to track down a dangerous serial killer, Agent Jessica Knight (Kartina Law, "Hawaii Five-0") steps in to help locate him. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.



Related Articles View More TV Stories


From This Author - Michael Major