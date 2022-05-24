NCIS Season 19 Sets DVD Release Date

From CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, the esteemed drama series NCIS: THE NINETEENTH SEASON arrives on DVD on August 16!

People's Choice Award winner Mark Harmon ("The West Wing") and Emmy® Award nominee Sean Murray ("JAG") return to their iconic roles as Special Agents Lehory Gibbs and Timothy McGee in the highly anticipated five-disc collection.

Featuring all 21 action-packed episodes, exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes and more, watch the NCIS team take on new challenges as they discover Gibbs' secret mission of tracking down a dangerous serial killer.

The nineteenth season kicks off with a search for Gibbs (Harmon) after wreckage from his boat is discovered and he is nowhere to be found. After finding out about Gibb's secret mission to track down a dangerous serial killer, Agent Jessica Knight (Kartina Law, "Hawaii Five-0") steps in to help locate him. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.