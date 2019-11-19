NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Launches Its First Exclusive Show For Snapchat

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, the leading media company serving Hispanics, today announced the premiere of "Diego Street Magic," its first Show made exclusively for Snapchat's mobile-first audience. Each episode of the 10-episode unscripted series will feature renowned Mexican-American magician, Diego Winburn, performing magic tricks and illusions on the streets of New York City. New episodes air Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid-December on Snapchat's Discover page, to the right of the camera. The show will be English-dominant but Hispanic-relevant to serve the growing bilingual, bicultural, younger audience.

The series was produced by NBCUniversal Digital Lab in partnership with NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and October Films. After the full series airs exclusively on Snapchat, episodes will be available on Telemundo's official Youtube page.

"The median age of US Hispanics is a whole 15 years lower than non-Hispanics - our audience is digital-first which is why we continue to expand our storytelling and content development to new platforms and new formats," said Romina Rosado, Senior Vice President, Digital Media & Emerging Businesses NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "We are thrilled to be launching 'Diego Street Magic' and to do so with Snapchat, an ideal partner to reach today's hyperconnected Hispanic with a fresh, urban take on magic."

With an average of 210 million daily active users, and a community that spends an average of 30 minutes on the app every day, Telemundo believes Snapchat is the ideal platform to reaffirm its commitment to reaching a younger demographic.





