NBC SONGLAND Finalist Ollie Gabriel Debuts Timeless Love Song 'Something New,' New EP THE GOOD FIGHT

Louisiana native and internationally charting soul singer Ollie Gabriel was introduced to the American people on the new NBC series "Songland."

"Songland" pulled back the curtains on how today's hit records are made. Five songwriters competed and performed their original song for the chance to have it recorded by a celebrity artist. In the highly anticipated premiere released on May 28, 2019, Ollie Gabriel performed and pitched an original song to John Legend.

Ollie Gabriel's inspirational debut single "Running Man" went to the top of the radio charts in Europe and currently has over 22 million streams on Spotify and recently won a Hollywood Music In Media Award for Best Male Vocal in 2018. Music Connection Magazine named him one of the top unsigned live artist to watch (2) two years in a row, 2017 and 2018.

He has performed around the world, televised to millions and to concert audiences of 40,000+ fans. Since his overseas success in 2017, Ollie has toured the world and married his longtime girlfriend who inspired the song he performed on NBC's Songland.

Ollie's big heart of love and conscious spirit shine through in his upcoming EP "The Good Fight." The 6 song EP is a soulful sonic blend of legends like Otis Redding and Marvin Gaye, with a new school swag of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. Not only does Ollie sing about love like back in the day; but, the upcoming EP also addresses relevant social issues like discrimination, materialism, the environment and homelessness.

Aside from being an accomplished performer and songwriter, Ollie is a talented producer and has had over 500 sync placements in film and tv since 2009. His music has been featured in countless hit shows like Grey's Anatomy, Ray Donovan, Shameless, and DEADLIEST CATCH to name a few. As a songwriter and producer he's worked with Grammy winning artists like John Legend, Mel B, En Vogue, and others.

Listen to new single "Something New" here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories