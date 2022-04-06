NBC Announces the 74th Emmy Awards Air Date

The Television Academy and NBC TODAY jointly announced that the 74th Emmy® Awards are scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, live coast to coast (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT).

A week prior to the NBC Emmy Awards telecast, the 2022 CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10, (8:00 PM ET/PT) on FXX.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence.

Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fueling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy® Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors. For more information, please visit here.