Molly Yeh Signs New Exclusive Deal with Food Network

Food Network and Molly Yeh have signed a new two-year exclusive deal that includes more episodes of Girl Meets Farm, it was announced TODAY by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Yeh is a best-selling cookbook author and the Daytime Emmy® and James Beard Award-nominated host of GIRL MEETS FARM which airs Sundays at 11am in the network's 'In the Kitchen' (ITK) programming block.

During its current season, the series is averaging a .6 P18+ / .8 W18+ L3 rating, up 7% vs. the prior season in both demos and helping Food Network to rank as the #1 non-news/non-sports cable network among P/W18+ during its timeslot. Production on new episodes will begin in March.

"Molly Yeh has struck a chord with her warm and inviting personality welcoming viewers into her kitchen every week, as she cooks up recipes that are as delectable as they are unique," said Ayala. "It was clear the audience wanted more of Molly and we are moving quickly to deliver brand new episodes of Girl Meets Farm."

"I am thrilled to be making more episodes of Girl Meets Farm," said Yeh. "I absolutely love being a part of the Food Network family and I remain as inspired as ever in the kitchen. I can't wait for our audience to see what we're cooking up in these next few seasons: more hotdish, more noodles, more cakes... please come hungry!"

In the series, Molly embraces her country life on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota and makes dishes inspired by her Jewish and Chinese heritage that are not only delicious but also beautiful to look at. With her fresh and tasty ideas, Molly brings multicultural Midwestern inspiration and fun to kitchens across America.

﻿Molly Yeh is the author of the International Association of Culinary Professionals award-winning cookbook "Molly on the Range," which was also selected by the New York Times as one of the fall's top releases of 2016, and by NPR as one of their "Great Reads of 2016." In March 2018, Molly followed that with "Yogurt," featuring recipes dedicated to an ingredient she calls "the duct tape of food."

Her most recent cookbook, "Home Is Where The Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food FOR THE PEOPLE You Love Most," was released in September 2022 and became a New York Times Bestseller. She is also the creator of the critically-acclaimed and highly popular food and lifestyle brand my name is yeh, which has been recognized by Saveur and Yahoo as "Food Blog of the Year".

She was on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for 2017 and Apartment Therapy's 10 under 40 list. Outside the kitchen, Molly is a Juilliard-trained percussionist and has performed with orchestras around the world, in off-Broadway theatre, and as the glockenspielist for the pop-band San Fermin.

She lives on a sugar beet farm on the North Dakota-Minnesota border with her fifth-generation farmer husband, Nick, their daughters, Bernie and Ira, and a little flock of chickens. Her Food Network series GIRL MEETS FARM premiered in 2018 and just a year later she received both a Daytime Emmy® Award-nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host and a James Beard Award-nomination for Outstanding Personality/Host.