Yeonjun Talks Dance Moves, New Album Backstage At GMA Summer Concert Series

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Yeonjun sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA backstage following his performance at the network's Summer Concert Series, discussing his dance moves, his new album and sharing a message for fans. The conversation came right after what the show described as an electrifying set, giving viewers a closer look at the artist's reaction in the moments following his time on stage.

The backstage chat follows a string of appearances Yeonjun has made this year as part of GMA's Summer Concert Series, during which he has performed material from his solo catalog. He has used the platform to introduce American audiences to songs from his solo albums, framing the concert series as a showcase for his output outside of his group work.

Yeonjun's recent GMA stops have included performances of songs such as 'Talk to You,' 'Ice Cream' and 'Vanilla' from his solo albums 'No Labels: Part 01' and 'No Labels: Part Two,' alongside a revival of his 2024 debut solo single 'GGUM.' The backstage conversation adds to that run of appearances, giving fans additional insight into the album he has been promoting throughout the series.

Yeonjun's other GMA appearances this year offer more context on his solo push, including his performance of 'Ice Cream' while discussing his new solo album earlier in the week.

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